Fmr Sen. Brown to Newsmax: Speaker Johnson Right on Keeping Filibuster

Former Sen. Scott Brown, R-Mass., told Newsmax on Friday that House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is right to oppose eliminating the Senate filibuster.

He warned that Democrats would exploit its removal to consolidate power and erode conservative influence in Congress.

Brown appeared on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," weighing in on President Donald Trump's call Thursday night to end the filibuster as a means of reopening the government, which has been shut down since Oct. 1.

Brown said he supports Johnson's stance against scrapping the rule, arguing that maintaining the 60-vote threshold safeguards the nation's balance of power.

"Well, I agree with the speaker," he said. "Respectfully, I love what the president is doing. He's been doing amazing work on the border and now doing trade deals all over the world and putting out battles that have been happening sometimes for decades.

"But on this particular matter, the Democrats have told us exactly what they want to do, which is pack the Supreme Court, make Puerto Rico, D.C., and other territories states so they gain more senators, more congressmen. ...

"If you eliminate the filibuster, I believe, [we will never] be in charge ever again. And a lot of those rights and freedoms that we treasure will go away."

Brown's remarks came as Republican leaders reportedly moved quickly to distance themselves from Trump's suggestion that the GOP invoke the "nuclear option" to end the 60-vote requirement for most legislation.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and Johnson have defended the rule as a core feature of Senate tradition and a crucial check on one-party dominance.

When pressed on why Trump would consider such a move, Brown said he would prefer the president focus on negotiations rather than procedural tactics.

"I would more like the president to do what he's been doing around the world, which is to get [them] all in a room, shut the door, and not open it until they get a deal done," he said. "And the fact that the House and Senate have gone away for the weekend, it's like, are you kidding me? Do your jobs."

Brown now lives in New Hampshire and in June formally announced his campaign to seek the Republican nomination in 2026 for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by the retirement of Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

He criticized congressional Democrats for allowing the government shutdown to continue, blaming their refusal to negotiate. He said the failure to pass funding is hurting families who rely on federal programs.

"We have 75,000 people in New Hampshire who will lose their SNAP benefits this weekend, and it's not necessary," he said. "They've known this is a situation where you had Shaheen and every other Democrat with Chuck Schumer and Biden negotiating a CR that's been continuing on, and they've known of the sunsetting provisions.

"They've known these things were going to happen for years, and they've done nothing. And they're holding everybody hostage because, as they said, it's the only leverage they have. How sad is that?"

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com