Scott Brown to Run for Senate in New Hampshire

Scott Brown, the former Republican senator from Massachusetts who later served as U.S. ambassador to New Zealand, will run for Senate in New Hampshire, launching a bid this week to replace retiring Jeanne Shaheen, who is retiring.

Brown announced his campaign in a video released on social media along with a statement saying that he's "running for the United States Senate to restore common sense, keep our border secure, and fight for our New Hampshire values."

Brown also lashed out at Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., who announced his Senate campaign in April, saying Pappas "wants a better title. I want a better America."

Pappas' campaign said in a statement after Brown's announcement that Brown is searching "for yet another opportunity to do Wall Street's bidding and blindly support President [Donald] Trump."

Brown told ABC affiliate WMUR on Wednesday that he's "kind of fed up with the federal delegation," which prompted him to run.

"We've been blessed here in New Hampshire. We've had [former] Gov. [Chris] Sununu, Gov. [Kelly] Ayotte, the Legislature, the Executive Council all working very hard for years to protect the New Hampshire advantage — while we see in the federal delegation the over-taxation, overregulations. On the policy stuff, the open borders, the sanctuary cities, zealously fighting to protect the so-called rights of illegals."

Brown was asked if he expects to win the Republican nomination or receive an endorsement from Trump.

"There's no assurances in anything in life at all," Brown said. "I live every day as if it's my last — and certainly I would love the president's endorsement."