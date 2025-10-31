Speaker Johnson Cautions Against Ending Filibuster

House Speaker Mike Johnson cautioned on Friday that eliminating the Senate filibuster rule to bypass the chamber’s 60-vote threshold to reopen the government could unleash unintended and severe consequences.

He told reporters that the filibuster has long served as a “very important safeguard” against major policy swings when one party gains a majority.

“If the shoe was on the other foot, I don’t think our team would like it,” he said.

The comments came amid renewed calls from some lawmakers and President Donald Trump for the Senate to adopt the so-called “nuclear option” — lowering the threshold to pass legislation from 60 votes to a simple majority.

Johnson acknowledged the frustration over stalled bills, but he stopped short of endorsing the rule change.

He described the filibuster as part of the Senate’s foundational structure, emphasizing that changes to it “could open the gates to things that we’re uncomfortable with.”

Johnson noted that the minority’s power to block or slow legislation has been essential to institutional stability.

Johnson’s remarks reflected a broader concern among some GOP lawmakers that weakening procedural protections could backfire when their party is in the minority.

He underscored the risk by pointing to possible Democratic initiatives that might move rapidly if the filibuster were gone, saying conservatives “shouldn’t be applauding” removal just because they hold the majority now.

House Republicans are pressing ahead with sharp legislative priorities even as the Senate weighs its path forward.

Johnson made clear that while the House can act independently, any decision to alter Senate rules remains outside his control.

He explained that “the filibuster has traditionally been viewed as a very important safeguard,” and that eliminating it now would “send a signal to the country that we no longer trust the minority to have input.”

He added that compromise is still the preferable path.

Although legislative gridlock and concerns over government shutdowns have amplified pressure to act, Johnson emphasized caution.

He said he worries these procedural changes could “make the Senate into a simple majoritarian body like the House — and that may not be what our founders intended.”