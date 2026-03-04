Scott Augenbaum to Newsmax: AI Helping Scammers Be More Productive

Cybersecurity expert and retired FBI supervisory special agent Scott Augenbaum told Newsmax that artificial intelligence platforms are helping scammers be more effective.

Appearing on "National Report" Wednesday, Augenbaum said that the AI platform OpenAI recently shut down accounts in China using the platform to scam victims.

"It is a good move, but it's kind of a game of whack-a-mole. How do you verify these types of things?" he asked.

Augenbaum said there are multiple ways scammers can deploy an AI platform to assist their criminal intentions. "I've had opportunities to talk with scammers that are using … AI."

"And artificial intelligence is around; it's not making the cybercriminals smarter. It's just preying on our emotional triggers to do things we normally wouldn't do."

One of the issues, he said, is that AI platforms are available to anyone who wants to use the technology.

"We built these things. We made 'em free, we made 'em open, we made 'em available."

"We made them easy to use, so it can get into the hands of any young kid who wants to commit cybercrime," Augenbaum explained.

What is more troubling, he added, is the use of AI by people who have some understanding of how the technology can be used.

"Now it's getting into the hands of nation states who are really using it to scale. And now they're flooding it with tons and tons of information."

That means more prolific and persuasive scamming attempts at every level. "So every week," said Augenbaum, "the future keeps changing in the direction where AI is going, and unfortunately, there's more risk involved."

OpenAI reported that the accounts recently closed in China were linked to a Chinese government agency working to intimidate government dissidents.

"This effort appears to be large-scale, resource-intensive, and sustained, engaging at least hundreds of staff, thousands of fake accounts across scores of platforms, and the use of locally-deployed AI models, especially Chinese ones," according to the company's findings.

The report added that the malicious use of the platform involved "using dozens of tactics, ranging from abusive reporting of dissidents' social media accounts, through mass online posting, to forging documents and impersonating U.S. officials to intimidate critics."

