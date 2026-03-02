Supreme Court Declines to Hear Dispute Over AI Material

The Supreme Court declined on Monday to take up the issue of whether art generated by artificial intelligence can be copyrighted under U.S. law, turning away a case involving a computer scientist from Missouri who was denied a copyright for a piece of visual art made by his AI system.

Plaintiff Stephen Thaler had appealed to the justices after lower courts upheld a U.S. Copyright Office decision that the AI-crafted visual art at issue in the case was ineligible for copyright protection because it did not have a human creator.

Thaler, of St. Charles, applied for a federal copyright registration in 2018 covering "A Recent Entrance to Paradise," visual art he said his AI technology DABUS created. The image shows train tracks entering a portal, surrounded by what appears to be green and purple plant imagery.

The Copyright Office rejected his application in 2022, finding that creative works must have human authors to be eligible to receive a copyright.

President Donald Trump's administration had urged the Supreme Court not to hear Thaler's appeal.

The Copyright Office has separately rejected bids by artists for copyrights on images generated by the AI system Midjourney. Those artists argued that they were entitled to copyrights for images they created with AI assistance — unlike Thaler, who said his system created "A Recent Entrance to Paradise" independently.