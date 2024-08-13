Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Harris Closes Door to Media Questions

The extensive conversation X owner Elon Musk had with Donald Trump contrasts sharply with how Vice President Kamala Harris has avoided answering questions from the press since she replaced President Joe Biden as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Matt Schlapp told Newsmax, Tuesday.

"The national news media, at least 90% of it, is so against Trump that they're normalizing all the weirdness of the Kamala Harris campaign, including the fact that she's completely closed the doors to any questions from the media. And why is that? She'll slip up if she has to start giving answers," the Conservative Political Action Conference chair said on "Newsline."

"And here you have Elon Musk and Donald Trump kind of like letting it all hang out, answering every question. I'm hoping that undecided voters can realize that's what you want in a president."

Accusing the mainstream media of trying to transform Harris' image artificially, Schlapp said her approval rating as vice president has been the lowest since Spiro Agnew, "who was very unpopular and was kicked out of the White House."

Schlapp said people should "stand up and say — no matter what party they are in — there are certain norms in politics to which we want to adhere."

"First, you have to talk to us and answer our questions and appear for interviews," he said. "You have to have ideas. It can't all be a Hollywood script."

He emphasized that Harris needs to "show us what you intend to do for this country; talk to us, act like this is a real campaign instead of this avatar thing you are doing."

