Fields to Newsmax: Every Sanctuary City 'Operating as a Threat' to American People

Every sanctuary city in the U.S. is "operating as a threat to the American people," White House principal deputy press secretary Harrison Fields told Newsmax on Monday.

"We need to have states and cities and localities that are willing to work with the federal government to get these bad people out of our country," Fields told Newsmax's "National Report" as President Donald Trump readies to sign an executive order directing the attorney general and the secretary of Homeland Security to identify within a month the cities and states that are not complying with federal immigration laws.

"When you have sanctuary cities, cities that are committed to giving aid and comfort to the enemy, illegal criminal migrants in this country, it makes it a lot harder to do business with them," Fields said.

"We need to make sure that there's no sanctuary cities in this country. We need to make sure that they're working with federal law enforcement who is committed to getting these people off our streets.

"Every sanctuary city is operating a threat to the American people," he added.

"We need to make sure that all states and cities and counties come together with this president and ensure that we are taking away these bad, illegal immigrants from our country."

Deportations were down in Trump's first three months in office from 195,000 last year to 130,000 this year, Reuters reported last week.

