Cuccinelli to Newsmax: Judges Have Broken Immigration Law for Years

A Wisconsin judge who was arrested for allegedly helping an illegal migrant evade custody by U.S. authorities is far from the first to cross that line, former Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said on Newsmax Sunday.

"These judges have been crossing this line for a long time," Cuccinelli, appearing on Newsmax's "Sunday Report" with former Sen. Rick Santorum, commented. "This is not new for judges. What's new is that the law is being enforced. And this is what people like me voted for with Donald Trump."

FBI Director Kash Patel said Friday that the FBI arrested Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan on obstruction charges after she allegedly helped an illegal migrant avoid arrest after the person was scheduled to appear in her courtroom last week.

"You don't get to break the law because you're a judge," Cuccinelli said. "Remember when these folks take their oath of office, they swear to uphold the U.S. Constitution and U.S. law in addition to their state constitution and state laws. Here is a judge violating those laws rather nakedly. Brazenly."

He mentioned other states, naming New Mexico and Massachusetts, where other judges have "tried to sneak people out the back door to avoid ICE detention.

"This is illegal," said Cuccinelli. "It is the harboring of illegal immigrants, and it is the obstruction of justice, of immigration law. She is getting what she deserves, and she is not above the law."

Meanwhile, federal authorities arrested a recently resigned New Mexico judge, Joel Cano, and his wife during a raid on their home after revelations they had allegedly harbored an accused member of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

"I'm glad that the administration is pursuing these judges and prosecuting them," Santorum said. "This is just another aspect of how the Democrats view the judiciary. They view the judiciary as simply another political branch of the government."

This means that the Democrats who are elected as judges, as well as those who are appointed, "are all political activists who don't think their job is to look at the law and interpret the law as it's written or look at the Constitution and interpret it as written."

Instead, he said, they think their job is to "do the bidding of the Democratic Party," and they see themselves as "political activists, not jurists."

Judges who break the law should not be insulated from punishment, Cuccinelli agreed.

"What's unusual is that we finally have a president who is willing to enforce the law, including against judges who break the law," he said. "This is going to come to a screeching halt, John, I promise you, because other judges now know they will be prosecuted."

He added that there are still "plenty of cases" concerning judges breaking the law that remain within the statute of limitations that the Trump administration could pursue.

