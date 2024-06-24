WATCH TV LIVE

Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Sanctuary Cities Undermine Democracy

Monday, 24 June 2024 12:59 PM EDT

Ric Grenell, who previously served as ambassador to Germany under President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Monday that sanctuary cities are a nice name for a terrible idea.

Appearing on "Newsline," Grenell said voters in California need to stop voting for politicians who support sanctuary cities and states.

"You come to Los Angeles, you come to anywhere in California, and you can't be arrested for breaking federal immigration laws because we are a sanctuary state from federal laws," Grenell said.

"We hear a lot from the left about undermining democracy. That is an attack on undermining democracy. And Republicans and conservatives shouldn't be silent when their states and cities are moving towards sanctuary cities. It's a nice name for a terrible idea."

Grenell said the failed policies of President Joe Biden show elections have consequences.

"I am a really positive person who looks at everything and tries to find the good," Grenell said. "But I’ve moved into the pissed-off phase because what we have right now are policies Americans voted for.

"Joe Biden gave us the open border with his executive orders and his inability to tell the far-left progressives that he had to close the border. Elections have consequences and it is the policies of Biden that is doing this."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

