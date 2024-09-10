Rep. Ryan Zinke to Newsmax: Blame Biden, Harris for Afghanistan Chaos

Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are "absolutely" to blame for the deaths and failures involved in the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan despite their attempts to blame former President Donald Trump.

House Republicans on Monday released a report that blames the Biden administration for the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, while Democrats responded by blaming the Trump administration for negotiating a peace agreement with the Taliban known as the Doha Accords.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby responded to the report in a statement to The New York Times, saying, "Ending wars is more difficult than starting them. President Biden knew that. He acknowledged that."

Zinke, appearing on "Wake Up America," criticized Kirby's response and Democrats who blame Trump, saying the retired Navy Rear Admiral "should adjust his truth meter," and claiming that the Biden administration "left on a timeline that they invented, they blamed it on Trump [but] it had nothing to do with the Doha Agreements, which were already non-enforceable and broken by the Taliban."

Kirby also said in his response that the withdrawal was "conducted as professionally and as bravely as it was humanly possible given the circumstances," but Zinke told Newsmax that the "blame is absolutely on Biden and Harris, they can't run away from it. And, quite frankly, it has had lasting consequences in Ukraine. We see it across the world."

