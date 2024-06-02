Rep. Zinke to Newsmax: Trump Verdict Erodes the Constitution

Former President Donald Trump was "exactly right" when he said his trial and felony convictions in New York City erode the Constitution, Rep. Ryan Zinke told Newsmax on Sunday.

"The very Constitution is set up to make sure there was a balance against a tyrant, and that would be our government," the Montana Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Sunday." "When our government becomes too powerful, too concentrated, and in this case, going after a president — and look, this is a president with a lot of resources to defend himself — this has far-reaching consequences on us, because if the government can go after a former president, viciously and invent laws, that, or invent a case, we're in trouble."

As a result, Zinke added, "we're all going to have to stand up and defend the Constitution against all enemies, both foreign and domestic."

Congress, meanwhile, has "two great powers," the power of the purse and investigations, and the capability through its leaders to shed light on what happened with the trial, but the "deciding factor" will be the American people, Zinke said.

"The American people have got to step up and defend the Constitution, and the way we do that is in November," he said. "This is exactly what happens when we don't pay attention as a nation. When the government begins to run on its own, it runs in places that we don't like and is counter to the very foundations of this country."

Meanwhile, Trump's campaign said it raised more than $53 million after his conviction, and Zinke said that he doesn't think the opposition intended that to happen.

Trump though, is "more than just a candidate," but a "movement because America in a direction where we're not comfortable," the congressman said.

"We want to bring it back to common sense, where, you know, boys play boys' sports; girls play girls' sports, get rid of the woke, and [not being] embarrassed on foreign shores all the time," Zinke said. "I can't think of one policy decision this administration has gotten right … you know, I'm an optimist. Let's look in November and get out there and do our part."

