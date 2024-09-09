Rep. Zinke to Newsmax: No Accountability on Afghanistan

Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., told Newsmax on Monday that the Biden-Harris administration continues to skirt accountability for the deadly and costly withdrawal from Afghanistan three years ago.

In addition to the blood shed by Americans and $7 billion worth of military equipment left behind at Bagram Air Base, Zinke said it led to a scenario where "our allies don't trust us and our enemies don't fear us."

Zinke joined "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" to discuss the report released Sunday by House Republicans that highlighted the failures of the August 2021 withdrawal that abandoned American citizens and Afghan allies and others amid the suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. service members.

"And nobody held accountable," Zinke said, noting that nobody lost their job in the Biden-Harris administration. Further, as the last person in the room to approve the withdrawal, Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris continues to avoid responsibility for her role.

"The people that suffered are the families, the children, the wives, the spouses of those Marines we lost as well as it has consequences, far reaching consequences, on national security," Zinke said. "Our allies don't trust us. We were censured by the British Parliament. I think the last time that that happened was maybe 1812. Our allies don't trust us, our enemies don't fear us.

"And it set in motion a series of events that we are wreaking right now from Ukraine. We have Iran firing ICBMs [intercontinental ballistic missiles] directly into Israel. We have Venezuela, we have China, North Korea. All of these were set in motion because it was perceived that the Biden-Harris administration is weak. And, you know what? They are and they were," he added.

