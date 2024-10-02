Ryan McBeth to Newsmax: Israel Could Launch Drone Attack on Iran

Intelligence analyst Ryan McBeth told Newsmax on Wednesday that Israel could directly attack Iran with drones in retaliation for the country's repeated missile strikes against Israel this week.

Iran launched hundreds of missiles against targets all over Israel on Tuesday and Monday nights following Israel's incursion into Lebanon to attack Hezbollah forces.

McBeth said on "Newsline" that Israel is "absolutely" correct to attack Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, adding, "now it would be nice if Israel could strike Iran."

He went on to say, "We are dealing with the tyranny of distance and the fact that Israel really only has seven midair refueling tankers to make this happen."

McBeth said that in order for Israel "to attack someplace like Iran they would probably need to refuel multiple times, more times than their tankers actually have the capacity to do."

McBeth predicted that Israel could conduct a "drone strike" against Iran, noting that the country's Israel Aerospace Industries Harop drones "have a range of about" 310 miles, saying they could be "somehow snuck into northern Iraq or snuck into Iran proper and launched at Iranian facilities."

