IDF: Missile Defenses 'Effective' Against 180 Iranian Missiles

Israel's air defenses were "effective" in intercepting a "large number" of the 180 ballistic missiles Iran launched at the nation Tuesday evening, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The military said the United States also assisted in defending Israel from the strikes by detecting the threat from Iran and intercepting some missiles, The Times of Israel reported.

The Israeli military acknowledged there were some "isolated" impacts from the barrage in the central part of the nation, with several other hits in southern Israel, but the "competence" of the Israel Air Force was not damaged The IDF says there are "isolated" impacts in central Israel and several more impacts in southern Israel.

There was no damage to the "competence" of the Israeli Air Force in the attack, and the IAF's planes, air defenses, and air traffic control are operating normally, according to the military.

Meanwhile, IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Israelis were told that they could leave their bomb shelters after being in there for about an hour, as the attack had ended.

"During the defense, we carried out quite a few interceptions. There are some impacts in the center and areas in the south of the country," he said. "At this stage, we are still carrying out an assessment [of the attack], but we are unaware of casualties."

Iran, after the missiles were fired, warned Israel and the United States about retaliating against the attack, The Jerusalem Post reported.

"Should the Zionist regime dare to respond or commit further acts of malevolence, a subsequent and crushing response will ensue," Iran's mission to the United Nations wrote in a post on X.

"Iran's legal, rational, and legitimate response to the terrorist acts of the Zionist regime—which involved targeting Iranian nationals and interests and infringing upon the national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran—has been duly carried out," the post said. "Regional states and the Zionists' supporters are advised to part ways with the regime."