Intel Analyst to Newsmax: Iran Attacking Mossad Headquarters

By    |   Tuesday, 01 October 2024 01:26 PM EDT

Ryan McBeth, an intelligence analyst, told Newsmax on Tuesday he believes Iran's missile attack is aimed at hitting Mossad headquarters in Tel-Aviv.

Iran launched a ballistic missile attack against Israel, according to the Israeli Defense Forces. The U.S. is actively supporting preparations to defend Israel against this and a direct military attack on Israel by Iran would carry severe consequences for Iran, a White House official said.

McBeth, appearing on "National Report," said Iran was using ballistic missiles with a 1300-kilometer range that take about 15 minutes to hit their target.

McBeth said Israel was beginning to intercept some of the missiles.

Video from OSINTdefender shows Iranian missiles passing over Aman, the capitol of Jordan.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

Tuesday, 01 October 2024 01:26 PM
