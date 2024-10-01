WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: irsrael | lebanon | missile strike

US: Strike by Iran Against Israel Imminent

Tuesday, 01 October 2024 09:52 AM EDT

The U.S. has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel, a senior White House official said on Tuesday.

The U.S. is actively supporting preparations to defend Israel against this and a direct military attack on Israel by Iran would carry severe consequences for Iran, the official said. 

Iran's ballistic missile attack on Israel could be as big or potentially bigger than the one in April, if it goes ahead, although that assessment is based on initial indications and it's difficult to be certain, a U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Israeli air defense systems are fully prepared for any attack from Iran but no threat has been identified at present, a Israeli military spokesperson said on Tuesday, minutes after the  warning from the U.S.

Israel and its allies are in a high state of readiness and any attack from Iran would have repercussions, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told a televised briefing.

