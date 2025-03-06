Sen. Daines to Newsmax: Stop Buying Russian Palladium

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., told Newsmax on Thursday that the U.S. needs to stop buying Russian palladium.

Daines last month co-authored proposed legislation to protect local jobs and target minerals such as platinum, palladium, and copper. The bill, introduced by Daines, Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., and Rep. Troy Downing, R-Mont., would ban the import of critical minerals from Russia, according to a report.

"It's a critical, critical material that goes into catalytic converters for the automobile industry, keeps our keeps our environment cleaner," Daines said of palladium on "National Report." "And the issue is the Russians are dumping their palladium at way below market prices, forcing mining operations like in Montana, where we mine palladium to have to lay off 700 miners because of this."

Daines also lamented the flow of U.S. dollars into Russia.

"We're funding Russia's efforts there, basically, in Ukraine," he said. "So what my bill does is it protects America from dumping this palladium, Russian palladium into our country in terms of prohibiting it to allow our domestically produced Montana produced palladium to get back on the market again, save the 700 jobs, but importantly, stop the Russians from profiteering off of the American people."

Daines' legislation has the support of Democrat Michigan senators Gary Peters and Elissa Slotkin because Daines said they understand the importance of palladium to Michigan's auto manufacturers and suppliers.

"And so this is to protect manufacturing of automobiles here in America and making sure we've got Montana sourced, U.S. sourced palladium," he said.

Daines said it connects to the overall agenda of President Donald Trump.

"This goes right back to President Trump's America first agenda, more made in America, energy made in America, minerals made in America, automobiles," Daines said. "It all ties together."

