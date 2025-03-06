WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | shipbuilding | executive | order

Trump Plans Executive Order to Bolster US Shipbuilding

Trump Plans Executive Order to Bolster US Shipbuilding
President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington. (Ben Curtis/AP)

Thursday, 06 March 2025 07:29 AM EST

U.S. President Donald Trump is drafting an executive order aimed at resuscitating domestic shipbuilding and reducing China's grip on the global ocean shipping industry that handles more than 80% of global trade.

A draft fact sheet seen by Reuters on Wednesday includes an 18-point plan that includes funding the effort with fees from imports arriving on Chinese-made ships. It would also establish a Maritime Security Trust Fund as a dedicated funding source and create shipbuilding incentives that include tax credits, grants and loans.

"The White House is standing up an office at the National Security Council to lead a whole-of-government effort to strengthen the maritime industrial base," the document said.

U.S. lawmakers for years have warned about China's growing dominance on the seas and diminishing U.S. naval readiness. The pending executive order appears to be influenced by existing proposals, including legislation with bipartisan backing.

Mike Waltz, Trump's national security adviser and a former House Republican from Florida, last year introduced a bill with Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly from Arizona that aimed to reinvigorate commercial and military shipbuilding in the United States.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office last month proposed charging up to $1.5 million for Chinese-built vessels entering U.S. ports as part of its investigation into China's growing domination of the global shipbuilding, maritime and logistics sectors.

Other measures in the draft document would direct Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency to review government procurement processes, including at the U.S. Navy; increase wages for nuclear shipyard workers; and develop cargo preference and favorable tax policies for U.S.-flagged vs. non U.S.-flagged vessels.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. President Donald Trump is drafting an executive order aimed at resuscitating domestic shipbuilding and reducing China's grip on the global ocean shipping industry that handles more than 80% of global trade.
trump, shipbuilding, executive, order
261
2025-29-06
Thursday, 06 March 2025 07:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved