Rep. Fry to Newsmax: Trump's 'Masterful' Performance 'Untold Story'

Thursday night's presidential debate left Americans "optimistic" about the November election, given former President Donald Trump's "masterful job" against President Joe Biden, whose performance sparked concerns among Democrats concerned about his age and capabilities, Rep. Russell Fry said on Newsmax Friday.

"I think that's the untold story at this point, was how well Trump did," the South Carolina Republican said on "National Report." "When you look at the policies, President Trump went up there and compared and contrasted the records and the impact of hard-working Americans across the country."

Fry added that he felt "really great" Thursday before the debate, and, he's "feeling pretty bullish right now about where things stand."

Meanwhile, there has been a great deal of coverage in the liberal media expressing shock about Biden's troubled performance and asking questions about whether he should step away as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee.

Fry said he thinks that's because of denial among the left about the president.

"This is a classic case, in my opinion, of Democrats saying enough about his cognitive abilities that they actually start to believe the lie," he said. "Then, they're completely shocked and in disarray that he showed up last night, or didn't show up, anyway, to have some sort of awkward performance on the stage."

But now, "They're actually surprised when they see what the rest of us see," said Fry.

