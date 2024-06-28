Rick Santorum to Newsmax: Debate Changing Voters' Minds on Biden

President Joe Biden's performance in Thursday night's presidential debate led 5% of viewers to tell CNN that they'd changed their minds about voting for him, which could create serious problems for his campaign if the race is close like it was in 2020, former Sen. Rick Santorum told Newsmax on Friday.

"Now you can say, well, that's not very many," the Pennsylvania Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Well, in a very close race where you're [at] 11,000 votes in Arizona and 40,000 in Pennsylvania, that's a huge number."

He acknowledged that some could point out that at least 80% of the voters won't change their minds, giving Biden's campaign a reason to say people overreacted, and claim that "Trump was terrible, just as bad last night."

There has also been a great deal of talk about Democrats replacing Biden on the ticket, but "the difficulty of changing horses right now if Joe Biden doesn't want to leave is next to impossible," said Santorum.

"The only way that they can have an open convention is for Joe Biden to announce that he's withdrawing from the race," he added. "I see no indication of that. Joe Biden is living in a delusional world. So is the Biden team."

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party faces the odds of a disastrous convention if Biden isn't replaced, said Santorum.

"The convention in Chicago will be like the 1968 convention in Chicago," he said. "They ended up losing the election in 1968 … this is not going to be good for them either way, and I think they're going to stick with the devil they know."

