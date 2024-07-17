WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russell fry | secret service | quality

Rep. Fry to Newsmax: Diversity Should Not Determine Secret Service Agents

By    |   Wednesday, 17 July 2024 11:46 AM EDT

Members of the Secret Service should be hired based on their quality and not due to a desire for diversity among the agents, Rep. Russell Fry told Newsmax on Tuesday in speaking of the failures in protecting Donald Trump during the assassination attempt on the former president.

The South Carolina Republican, who is a member of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, told "Newsline" that "I think people should be hired based on their quality and not because we have to have some pre-ordained metric."

He emphasized that when "you think about the Secret Service and what they do, the services that they are supposed to perform, they are supposed to be the pinnacle of law enforcement in our country."

So it makes no sense "if we have pre-ordained numbers," Fry emphasized, saying that "then it doesn't really matter about quality, and that is a concern that I have going into this hearing on Monday [looking into the Secret Service's handling of the attempted assassination]. And that is a concern a lot of my colleagues have as well."

He added that "there are going to be a ton of postmortems on this, on what failures happened, and we [the House Oversight and Accountability Committee] are going to be right in the middle of it. We have to be, because this cannot happen, you can't have presidential candidates going around the country susceptible to these type of attacks."

Fry, who is also a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said he is excited about Trump's pick of Ohio GOP Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate.

Fry pointed out that Vance "understands working families, because he has lived it. He could have been a statistic like a lot of other kids and he's not. He rose up and he made something of himself, so I am excited about it, and I am excited by the tone it sets that we care about the working class."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Members of the Secret Service should be hired based on their quality and not due to a desire for diversity among the agents, Rep. Russell Fry told Newsmax on Tuesday in speaking of the failures in protecting Donald Trump during the assassination attempt on the former president.
russell fry, secret service, quality
374
2024-46-17
Wednesday, 17 July 2024 11:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved