WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: assassination | attempt | dei | usss | secret service | director | kim cheatle

Ronald Kessler to Newsmax: Remove USSS's Cheatle Immediately

By    |   Wednesday, 17 July 2024 09:36 AM EDT

U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle should be removed from her position immediately, former Washington Post investigative journalist Ronald Kessler told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Kessler told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" that when Cheatle "gave an ABC interview it was just shocking, because she talked about the fact that the local police was supposed to take care of the perimeter. That's not the way it is supposed to work. It is supposed to be the Secret Service taking care of the perimeter."

Kessler pointed out that, at such an event, "the local police are there for directing traffic and taking care of crowds."

The lack of protection given former President Donald Trump that night "was a ridiculous failure, and the fact that she is still defending it means she should go immediately," Kessler said.

Saturday's performance of the Secret Service was a massive failure, grossly incompetent, and demonstrated an utter leadership failure, he added.

The Secret Service has long had this attitude of making due with less, and they are always reluctant to spend money, Kessler noted.

But, he added, the incompetence of the entire event was illustrated when the Secret Service stated a reason they did not want to go on the roof from which the shooter fired his gun was that it was slanted.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle should be removed from her position immediately, former Washington Post investigative journalist Ronald Kessler told Newsmax on Tuesday.
assassination, attempt, dei, usss, secret service, director, kim cheatle, ronald kessler
265
2024-36-17
Wednesday, 17 July 2024 09:36 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved