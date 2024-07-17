Ronald Kessler to Newsmax: Remove USSS's Cheatle Immediately

U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle should be removed from her position immediately, former Washington Post investigative journalist Ronald Kessler told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Kessler told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" that when Cheatle "gave an ABC interview it was just shocking, because she talked about the fact that the local police was supposed to take care of the perimeter. That's not the way it is supposed to work. It is supposed to be the Secret Service taking care of the perimeter."

Kessler pointed out that, at such an event, "the local police are there for directing traffic and taking care of crowds."

The lack of protection given former President Donald Trump that night "was a ridiculous failure, and the fact that she is still defending it means she should go immediately," Kessler said.

Saturday's performance of the Secret Service was a massive failure, grossly incompetent, and demonstrated an utter leadership failure, he added.

The Secret Service has long had this attitude of making due with less, and they are always reluctant to spend money, Kessler noted.

But, he added, the incompetence of the entire event was illustrated when the Secret Service stated a reason they did not want to go on the roof from which the shooter fired his gun was that it was slanted.

