Rep. Fry to Newsmax: News Keeps Getting Worse for Biden

Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Wednesday that news regarding alleged criminal activity by President Joe Biden and his family is getting worse by the day as the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability continues to uncover evidence of wrongdoing.

Earlier Wednesday, James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the committee, released a video and bank records memorandum allegedly revealing how Joe Biden received $40,000 in laundered Chinese money from the account of his brother, James Biden, and his sister-in-law, Sara Biden, in September 2017 in the form of a personal check disguised as a loan repayment.

Last week, Comer revealed James Biden wrote a $200,000 personal check to his brother in March 2018 on the same day James Biden received $200,000 from Americore — a company going through bankruptcy to which James Biden made "representations that his last name could 'open doors' and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections."

"Not a week goes by that the news gets better for Joe Biden and his family," Fry told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "Every single week, it gets worse and worse and worse for them, and they continue to shift the narrative or try to continue to move the goal posts on what we will find.

"They said for a long time that we would never find a direct payment. At this point, we have two. Now, they're classified as loan repayments. But my gosh, how does a sitting U.S. senator able to afford $250,000 to his own brother? And that's at least what we've uncovered so far."

Fry, a member of the Oversight Committee, said the most troubling aspect is there has been no response from the Biden administration about proof of why the loans were made.

"The American people are connecting the dots, James Comer and the committee staff and everyone who's been involved in this done a yeoman's job so far, and it's continuing to get worse for this president," Fry said.

Fry said hearings on an impeachment inquiry launched by the House in late September are something that will delve deeper into these payments.

"That's at least in the purview of what this impeachment inquiry is going to do is to explore those," Fry said. "In my mind — of course, I don't speak for the committee or the chairman — but in my mind, I think everybody and everything that is connected to these series of transactions should be front and center for the American people."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com