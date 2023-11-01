Rep. Comer Shows Proof of $40K Biden China-Tied Check

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., released his latest evidence of President Joe Biden having directly benefited from the family's foreign influence peddling operation, despite long-running claims to the contrary.

This one provides evidence of the money flow through bank records of Chinese money laundered through Biden's brother James Biden and sister-in-law Sara Biden, showing a $40,000 payment related to the infamous Hunter Biden message threatening clients to pay up because his father – then the former vice president – was sitting next to him while he was sending messages.

"Remember when Joe Biden told the American people that his son didn't make money in China? Well, not only did he lie about his son Hunter making money in China, but it also turns out that $40,000 in laundered China money landed in Joe Biden's bank account in the form of a personal check, and the Oversight Committee has it," Comer said in a video unveiling the investigative revelations Wednesday.

"It all began with a shakedown in the summer of 2017, when Hunter Biden sent a message to his CEFC associate demanding a $10 million capital payment. As Hunter Biden extorted this associate, Hunter claimed he was sitting with his father and that the Biden network would turn on his associate if he didn't pony up the money.

"The extortion scheme worked."

According to Comer's release, video, and evidence, the money trail goes:

Comer's investigation tied that check to the July 2017 threat from Hunter Biden to the Chinese energy company CEFC, which is linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The flow continued in August 2017 when Northern International Capital, tied to CEFC, sent $5 million to Hudson West III, a Hunter Biden-tied company.

On that same day, Hudson West III sent $400,000 to Owasco, P.C., a Hunter Biden company.

Hunter Biden wired $150,000 to Lion Hall Group, a James and Sara Biden-tied company Aug. 14. Sara Biden withdrew $50,000 from it.

Sara Biden deposited it to her and James Biden's account that same day and cut a check to Joe Biden as a "loan repayment."

"Without his family peddling his name and his son threatening a CEFC associate with consequences that he said Joe Biden knew about, James wouldn't have had the money to write the $40,000 check to his brother Joe," Comer said in his video statement. "It's also worth remembering that Biden family efforts to secure millions from this Chinese company began when Joe Biden was still vice president.

"In taking funds sourced to a CCP-linked company that wanted to advance China's interests, Joe Biden exposed himself to future blackmail and put America's interests behind his own desire for money.

"The House Oversight Committee will continue to follow the money and will hold President Biden accountable for his corruption."