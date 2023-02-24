Rep. Fry to Newsmax: DirecTV's Actions Should Be 'Wake-Up Call'

AT&T's DirecTV says its deplatforming of Newsmax is a business dispute, but Rep. Russell Fry tells the network that the matter is much more than that.

"Newsmax occupies an incredible space in the marketplace," the South Carolina Republican said in an interview on Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Tonight" Thursday.

"They have an incredibly loyal viewership, and to see this deplatforming is incredibly concerning and should be a wake-up call for all of us," he added.

AT&T's DirecTV cut Newsmax's signal on Jan. 24, blocking the network from more than 13 million subscribers of the satellite service, DirecTV Stream, and U-Verse.

Newsmax is America's fourth highest-rated news network in the cable landscape and a top-20 overall channel that reaches 25 million Americans weekly, according to the Nielsen ratings.

DirecTV said it dropped the popular network due to "cost-cutting" measures, but it also carries 22 left-leaning news channels, many of which draw considerably lower ratings than Newsmax, and all of which get paid license fees.

DirecTV has claimed Newsmax was demanding "excessive fees" that would amount to "tens of millions" of dollars. Newsmax has denied that, saying it is seeking an approximate fee of $1 per cable subscriber per year, which is among the lowest requested fees in cable.

"This was never about the fees being excessive," Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax, said. "DirecTV's position has always been that Newsmax, of all cable news channels, should never get any cable fee whatsoever, not one penny."

