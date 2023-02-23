Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: Everybody 'Frustrated' by DirecTV Decision

Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, told Newsmax that she is extremely frustrated by the AT&T/DirecTV decision to drop Newsmax.

Hinson, a former television news anchor, made her comments during a Thursday interview on "Wake Up America."

"Everybody is extremely frustrated by all this," she said. "I think it's really important that your voice and your message is being able to be heard no matter where it is in the country.

"It's very clear that conservatives have been censored throughout our country. It's very clear we have to stand up for your voice to be able to broadcast no matter wherever they are in the country. And I'll continue to fight for that."

Meanwhile, Hinson is preparing for next week's hearing by a select committee probing China.

"They fear freedom," she said of those in China’s communist government. "And that’s exactly what we’ve seen happen with how they postured toward us and with the alliances they are working on making right now.

"Obviously President Xi [Jinping] and President [Vladimir] Putin have formed a new unholy alliance. It is very clear that is because they want America to fail on the world stage.

"There is nothing they fear more than freedom. They want to protect their power because if their citizens are powerful, then they are not.

"Our committee’s goal is to put forth policy recommendations. So we’re going to be on a fact-finding mission so what you’ll see are us asking important questions about why the Chinese Communist Party is buying up farmland. What are they doing to empower their military? What are they doing to steal our intellectual property?"

"We’ll be asking questions about how they got this far and how we’ll be happy to stop them from doing this in the future," she said.

