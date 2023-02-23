×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hinson | newsmax | directv | at&t

Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: Everybody 'Frustrated' by DirecTV Decision

(Newsmax/"Wake Up America")

By    |   Thursday, 23 February 2023 01:58 PM EST

Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, told Newsmax that she is extremely frustrated by the AT&T/DirecTV decision to drop Newsmax.

Hinson, a former television news anchor, made her comments during a Thursday interview on "Wake Up America."

"Everybody is extremely frustrated by all this," she said. "I think it's really important that your voice and your message is being able to be heard no matter where it is in the country.

"It's very clear that conservatives have been censored throughout our country. It's very clear we have to stand up for your voice to be able to broadcast no matter wherever they are in the country. And I'll continue to fight for that."

DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to complain, demand Newsmax is returned! Oppose censorship!

Meanwhile, Hinson is preparing for next week's hearing by a select committee probing China.

"They fear freedom," she said of those in China’s communist government. "And that’s exactly what we’ve seen happen with how they postured toward us and with the alliances they are working on making right now.

"Obviously President Xi [Jinping] and President [Vladimir] Putin have formed a new unholy alliance. It is very clear that is because they want America to fail on the world stage.

"There is nothing they fear more than freedom. They want to protect their power because if their citizens are powerful, then they are not.

"Our committee’s goal is to put forth  policy recommendations. So we’re going to be on a fact-finding mission so what you’ll see are us asking important questions about why the Chinese Communist Party is buying up farmland. What are they doing to empower their military? What are they doing to steal our intellectual property?"

"We’ll be asking questions about how they got this far and how we’ll be happy to stop them from doing this in the future," she said.

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to complain, demand Newsmax is back on air!

2. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

3. Go to our online petition and get more info: https://iwantnewsmax.com/>iWantNewsmax.com.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, told Newsmax that she is extremely frustrated by the AT&T DirecTV decision to drop Newsmax.
hinson, newsmax, directv, at&t
371
2023-58-23
Thursday, 23 February 2023 01:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved