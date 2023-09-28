Giuliani to Newsmax: Raskin Wants to Call 'Liar' Parnas

Lev Parnas, the former associate of Rudy Giuliani whom Rep. Jamie Raskin tried to call as a witness to the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden is a "liar" who couldn't even be used as a witness in court, Giuliani tells Newsmax.

Raskin, D-N.Y, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, began his opening statement saying, "If the Republicans had a smoking gun or even a dripping water pistol, they would be presenting it today. But they've got nothing on Joe Biden."

He then asked that Giuliani and Parnas be subpoenaed over Parna's former claim that Biden was part of a conspiracy to target former Ukraine Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin because he was threatening Burisma Corp., and Hunter Biden served on the board.

"Well, Lev Parnas is a convicted felon who spent time in prison with the Southern District of New York," Giuliani said Thursday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." Parnas, he said, was determined to be "too much of a liar to ever be used as a witness."

"Everything Parnas said was contradicted by his partner, Igor Fruman, who was a witness to everything that he did ... and about five other people," Giuliani said. "So Lev was trying to save himself from going to jail, and he failed because he started to lie."

Parnas, he said, "was someone along with another person and several others that I used in Ukraine who turned out to be a crook, a dishonest man. ... Everything they're bringing out, I brought out four years ago, five years ago."

