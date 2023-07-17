Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Media Attacking Biden Probe Despite 'Hard Evidence'

Rep. James Comer told Newsmax that the mainstream media was targeting the House Oversight Committee's probe into President Joe Biden's family despite "hard evidence."

Appearing Monday on "Eric Bolling The Balance," the Kentucky Republican and Oversight chair called out the panel's top-ranked Democrat, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, for condemning the investigation.

"All I can think about when Jamie Raskin talks about integrity is remembering that he spent over two years citing the Steele dossier, which we now know was completely fake. Completely bogus. Completely made up," Comer explained.

However, the congressman stressed, his Republican-led committee has presented "facts" like bank statements, records, and other "hard evidence."

The root of Raskin's criticism, which he aired this weekend to MSNBC host Jen Psaki, is House Republicans' association with indicted think-tank head Gal Luft, who previously took credit for the accusations against Biden.

Now, Democrats on the committee, like Raskin, are demanding that Comer hand over all available information on his relation to the ongoing investigation.

"It's amazing because he took money from the same company that not only Hunter Biden got paid millions of dollars from, but the same company that Hunter Biden said in his email that he wanted his dad to have keys because they were going to share office space," Comer claimed about Luft.

According to the Department of Justice press release on Luft, he was indicted on a number of charges earlier this year for acting as a foreign agent on behalf of China and helping broker deals to get past Iran sanctions.

