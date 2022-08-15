Giuliani to Newsmax: Being Target in Georgia Probe a 'Desecration' of Sixth Amendment

Former Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Monday that being named a target in the Georgia grand jury investigation into the former president’s alleged interference in the 2020 election is “just a further desecration of the Sixth Amendment.”

“I was his lawyer of record in that case,” Giuliani said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “Spicer & Co.” “The statements that I made are either attorney-client privileged, because they were between me and him, or they were being made on his behalf in order to defend him.”

“When you start turning lawyers into defendants, when they're defending their clients, we’re starting to live in a fascist state,” he added.

The New York Times reported that the former New York City mayor was told Monday that he is a target of a Georgia criminal investigation into potential interference in the 2020 election.

Giuliani’s lawyer Robert Costello told the newspaper that special prosecutor Nathan Wade in Fulton County, Georgia, notified Giuliani’s local attorney in Atlanta, Bill Thomas, of the turn of events on Monday.

According to the New York Post, federal agents raided Giuliani’s Manhattan apartment and office in late April and seized electronic devices from both locations.

The raid was tied to an investigation of Giuliani’s dealings in Ukraine, according to published reports.

On “Spicer & Co,” Giuliani said he “never thought [he’d] ever see” his law office raided.

“I was a U.S. attorney for 11 years,” he said. “I think I brought a lot more important cases than any of these jerks. And the reality is I never raided a lawyer's office – even the mafia – because I didn't want to taint the case with the desecration of our Constitution.”

“These people aren't lawyers,” Giuliani continued. “They're not Americans. You're living by some other rule that doesn't accord any respect for the attorney-client privilege.”

As for the 45th president? His former lawyer said that Trump has no rights in America today.

“Donald Trump has no rights,” he said. “He has no rights of privacy. He has no rights for a lawyer. Others of his lawyers have had their homes and their law offices raided.”

The Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees the rights of criminal defendants, including the right to a public trial without unnecessary delay, the right to a lawyer, the right to an impartial jury, and the right to know who your accusers are and the nature of the charges and evidence against you, according to the Cornell Law School Legal Information Institute.

