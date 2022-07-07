Trump Insists He Did 'NOTHING Wrong in Georgia' as Criminal Inquiry Nears

After a special grand jury in Georgia requested that several members of his legal team be subpoenaed, former President Donald Trump insisted once again on Thursday that he did "NOTHING wrong" in Georgia after the 2020 presidential election.

"I did NOTHING wrong in Georgia, but others did," Trump said on his social media site Truth Social, reiterating claims that widespread voter fraud caused him to lose his reelection bid. "They CHEATED in the 2020 Presidential Election, and those are the ones that should be investigated (and prosecuted)!"

Earlier this week, the Fulton County grand jury requested that Trump associates Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Cleta Mitchell, Kenneth Chesebro and Jenna Ellis be made to testify.

A request was also made to compel Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to testify about calls he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff after Election Day.

The 45th president also defended his call to Raffensperger as "PERFECT," in which he allegedly asked the Georgia secretary of state to "find" 11,870 votes so he could surpass Joe Biden's vote total and win the state.

The first Democrat to win Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992, Biden received 11,779 more votes than Trump in the certified results.

"BOTH of my phone calls to Georgia were PERFECT," Trump posted on his social media platform. "I had an absolute right to make them &, in fact, the story on the one call was given a retraction, or apology, by the Washington Post because they were given terribly false information about it, & when they heard the actual call, they realized that their story was wrong."

"Thank you to the W.P. I, as does anyone else (just look at the Democrats!), have the absolute right to challenge the results of an Election. This one, CORRUPT, RIGGED, & STOLEN!" he continued.

In March 2021, The Washington Post issued a correction to a story it published on January 9, 2021, about a call Trump placed to Georgia top elections investigator Frances Watson.

In its correction, the newspaper said that Raffensperger had made public an audio recording of Trump's December call with Watson.

"The recording revealed that The Post misquoted Trump's comments on the call, based on information provided by a source," the correction read. "Trump did not tell the investigator to 'find the fraud' or say she would be 'a national hero' if she did so. Instead, Trump urged the investigator to scrutinize ballots in Fulton County, Ga., asserting she would find 'dishonesty' there.

"He also told her that she had 'the most important job in the country right now,'" the Post said, and linked to a recording of the call.