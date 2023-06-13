Carlson: Trump's 'Sins Minor' Compared to His 'Persecutors'

Tucker Carlson denounced the widespread anti-Trump effort to get former President Donald Trump, saying Trump's fate was sealed when he denounced Washington's military industrial complex lie to invade Iraq after 9/11.

"Yes, Donald Trump is a flawed man, but his sins are minor compared to those of his persecutors," Carlson says at the end of his 13-minute monologue, his third episode of "Tucker on Twitter," posted just hours after Tuesday's arraignment in Miami. "In this life we don't get to choose our martyrs.

"We can only choose our principles, and America's are at stake."

Trump pleaded "not guilty" on 37 counts for retaining national-defense information, but Carlson said Trump is certainly guilty of one thing: Opposing establishment Washington on behalf of the American people.

"The prosecution of Donald Trump is transparently political," Carlson said. He's literally Joe Biden's main political opponent. He's polling over 60% of Republican voters right now. So Joe Biden is doing what nobody has ever dared to do: He's using law enforcement to lock up his chief rival.

"That's happening right now. Anyone that denies its happening is lying to you."

But it is "worse" because it is "ideological," too, according to Carlson.

"Nobody with Trump's views is allowed to have power in this country. Criticize our wars and you're disqualified. If you keep it up, we'll send you to prison.

"That's the message Washington is sending."

Carlson denounced mainstream media bloviating, even by former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Carlson's former network Fox News on Tuesday morning, that U.S. defense is compromised "because Donald Trump took some classified documents home and didn't immediately return them to the National Archives?" Carlson asked incredulously.

"What a lie that is," Carlson said.

Carlson most recent "Tucker on Twitter" called on Americans to "cling to their taboos," including the unpopular position of opposing war, something Washington, D.C., seeks to strike back against.

"Most of permanent Washington decided thwarting Trump was the single most important mission in their lives," Carlson said. "Everything depended on it, many of them said so publicly."

But there are those who sought to get close to Trump, through "flattery" that Trump is "susceptible" to, including former Vice President Mike Pence, Nikki Haley, and Pompeo to "subvert his new administration from the inside," Carlson warned.

"Invariably, the ones that flattered Trump the most, hated him the most, and disagreed the most strongly with his views," he continued.

"They all called Trump a visionary genius up until the moment he lost power, and then they unsheathed their real agenda — as always the neo-con war agenda — and they piled on with maximum force."

Carlson's third episode Tuesday began by postulating Trump's ultimate indictment and arraignment was planned in a GOP primary debate before the 2016 presidential election when Trump called out the lie of "weapons of mass destruction" in Iraq.

"'We should have never been in Iraq,' Trump said, 'we destabilized the Middle East,'" Carlson continued, noting Republican primary voters "were starting to reach the same conclusion — how could they not?"

"But it was the next line that doomed Trump to today's arrest. 'They lied,' he said. 'There were no weapons of mass destruction and they knew their were none.'

"By saying that, he sealed his fate," Carlson said. "That was the one thing you were not allowed to say, because it implicated too many people on both sides — which on this topic is really just one side."

In Carlson's first episode he denounced the overclassification of government information as being dismissive to the American voter, a position he repeated once again as it pertains to Trump's indictment on 37 counts.

"Where did all the money go?" Carlson asked. "It's certainly not here. Well, it's in Washington. It's in Fairfax and Loudoun counties and in leafy, perfectly manicured West D.C. And, of course, a huge chunk of it went to Ukraine to [President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and his friends.

"Not because you voted for that. You didn't vote to give it to them."

