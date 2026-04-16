AG to Newsmax: Live Nation, Ticketmaster Held 'Iron Grip'

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said a jury's ruling against Live Nation and Ticketmaster marks a sweeping antitrust victory.

He told Newsmax on Thursday that jurors found the company operated a monopoly "on every single count."

"It is a historic decision," Kobach, who brought the case, commented on "National Report." "The jury found in favor of the state in our claim that this was a monopoly on every single count."

Kobach said the verdict rejected any middle-ground outcome.

"I think Live Nation-Ticketmaster was hoping that maybe they could get the jury to sort of find halfway for them and halfway for the plaintiff states. But no, the jury found for us on every single count," he said.

He added, "They used monopoly power to basically rip off consumers and rip off artists."

Kobach described how the company dictated terms across the industry.

"Live Nation-Ticketmaster would tell the consumer, This is what you're going to pay, and no one else is going to say otherwise. And they would tell the artist, This is what you're going to receive," he said.

Citing market share, Kobach said, "Live Nation and its subsidiary Ticketmaster controlled the seats and the price of the seats of 86% of the seats at the 250 largest venues in the United States."

"It was a monopoly that had an iron grip on the marketplace," he added.

Live Nation has disputed the claims, saying after the verdict that "the jury's verdict is not the last word on this matter" and that pending motions and appeals could affect the outcome.

Asked about the chances of a successful appeal, Kobach said outcomes can vary but emphasized the strength of the ruling.

"The three appellate judges that you randomly get can always [alter rulings] … nothing is certain, but I would say this is about as certain as you can get in terms of the finding of the jury," he said.

Kobach said states are seeking structural changes, including separating the companies. "One of the things we states are seeking is to divest the two companies because, essentially, Live Nation would use lengthy contracts to force venues to use Ticketmaster and Ticketmaster only — or Ticketmaster predominantly — in selling the seats," he said.

He added that consumers lack meaningful alternatives.

"There aren't multiple companies bidding for your dollars to get that seat. There's a monopoly telling you that this is what you're going to pay, and you're going to like it, or you're not going to come to the concert," he said.

Kobach also pointed to the bipartisan nature of the case, noting cooperation between Republican and Democrat attorneys general.

"Whether you're Republican or Democrat or something else, we love entertainment in America," he said. "It was great to work with my Democrat colleagues in this project and winning this verdict."

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