Rep. Chip Roy to Newsmax: Stop the Islamist Influx

Texas Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, warned a Newsmax audience about the dangers from a growing radical Islamist segment in American society.

He pointed to the Senegalese immigrant who killed three at an Austin bar early Sunday morning as a prime example.

The 53-year-old Roy, who has been in Congress since 2019 and is running for the GOP nomination on Tuesday for Texas attorney general, forewarned of the perils that some say already have manifested themselves in European countries such as France and Britain from large-scale Muslim migration.

"In the 25 years since 9/11, our country has done the unthinkable, which is open the floodgates to people coming here from predominantly Muslim countries where Islamists are able to carry out the Muslim Brotherhood's plan, which they put forward in a memo in 1991 that they've been carrying out to perfection," Roy said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"You now have 300 mosques in Texas, more mosques going in Texas every year than any other state in the Union," Roy said.

"They want to turn Texas into Paris and the United Kingdom, "he continued.

"And I ask you a question, think about this — are you as concerned as I am about a nuclear United Kingdom or a nuclear France like we're worried about?"

"The president is fighting Iran, saying we can't have a nuclear Iran, I agree," Roy continued. "God bless you, Mr. President. Let's stop it, but what are we going to do when you have an Islamic United Kingdom?"

"They're already nuclear. What are we going to do when you have an Islamic France? We can't let that happen to America," Roy said.

Roy's comments came in response to questions about the Austin shooting where 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne opened fire outside Buford's Backyard Beer Garden in the early morning hours just before it was to close.

Diagne, who was killed by police, was wearing a "Property of Allah" sweatshirt and had a Quran in his vehicle, according to reports.

The FBI was investigating a terrorism link since the attack, which also wounded 14, came approximately 24 hours after the United States and Israel began their coordinated strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"We import third-world Islamists who want to destroy our country, undermine our Judeo-Christian values, get out there on social media, show up to a bar with a Quran in the car, an Iranian shirt, you know, 'Property of Allah' sweatshirt, and then shoot up American citizens whose great-grandparents and great-great-great-grandparents fought and died and bled for this country," Roy continued.

"Enough, we need to freeze it all right now," Roy concluded.

