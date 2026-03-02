Austin Gunman Entered US on Visa, FBI Probes Terror Tie

The alleged gunman in the Austin mass shooting early Sunday reportedly entered the United States in 2000 and became a citizen 13 years later, authorities said.

Authorities identified the suspect as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, who was shot and killed by police after opening fire outside Buford's Backyard Beer Garden in the city's Sixth Street entertainment district.

Two people were killed and at least 14 others were injured in the attack, according to Austin police.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed to local news outlet KXAN that Diagne entered the United States on March 13, 2000, on a B-2 tourist visa.

In 2006, he became a lawful permanent resident after marrying a U.S. citizen and was later naturalized on April 5, 2013.

Public records show Diagne later lived in the Austin area, including in Pflugerville, and was issued a Texas driver's license in 2017.

DHS said he had no known criminal history beyond a 2022 arrest related to a vehicle collision.

Investigators are examining whether the attack may have been inspired by the escalating U.S. military campaign against Iran.

According to The Washington Post, Diagne allegedly wore a hoodie reading "Property of Allah" over a shirt bearing an Iranian flag design during the shooting.

A Quran was reportedly found inside the SUV he drove to the scene.

The FBI has activated its Joint Terrorism Task Force and is assisting Austin police in what officials are calling a potential act of terrorism.

"Obviously, it's still way too early in the process to determine an exact motivation," FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Alex Doran said Sunday. "But there were indicators on the subject and in his vehicle that indicate a potential nexus to terrorism."

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said Diagne circled the block several times before stopping just before 2 a.m., turning on his hazard lights and firing a pistol from inside his SUV into the crowded patio area.

He then parked, exited the vehicle, and continued shooting with both a handgun and a rifle as panicked patrons fled. Officers stationed nearby quickly engaged and fatally shot him.

Emergency responders treated victims within minutes. At least three of the injured remain in critical condition, according to local news outlet KVUE, while others have since been released from area hospitals.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott condemned the attack and announced increased patrols and security measures statewide.

"To anyone who thinks about using the current conflict in the Middle East to threaten Texans," Abbott warned, "Texas will respond with decisive and overwhelming force."

Federal authorities have not indicated that Diagne was directly connected to any foreign terrorist organization, and the investigation remains ongoing.