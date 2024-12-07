Sen. Rounds to Newsmax: Hegseth's Approach Focuses on Lethality, Success

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., expressed optimism about Pete Hegseth's candidacy for Secretary of Defense. During an interview on Newsmax on Saturday, he praised his fresh perspective and focus on enhancing the department's combat readiness.

The Senate Armed Services and Select Intelligence Committee’s member shared his positive impressions of Pete Hegseth after a meeting earlier this week to discuss his nomination as Secretary of Defense.

"It was a positive meeting," Rounds said on "America Right Now." "I think he has the right attitude moving in. He's one of these young veterans who has [had] boots on the ground in multiple locations. He's been in combat and has seen firsthand what works and what does not."

Rounds emphasized that Hegseth's practical combat experience and innovative ideas could bring a fresh approach to the Department of Defense. He noted the distinction between Hegseth's qualifications and those of former generals who have often led the department, aligning Hegseth's candidacy with legal expectations favoring civilian leadership.

"I found him refreshing," Rounds continued. "I thought his ideas about what it's going to take to make the department more lethal were focused. I liked his approach and felt comfortable with our discussion."

Rounds indicated a cautious optimism when asked if he supports Hegseth's nomination. "I see a path forward for him to be successful, but he's going to have some challenges," he said.

Rounds expressed confidence in Hegseth's ability to address those concerns openly.

"He will be in an open discussion with a number of individuals who are going to ask him really tough questions about allegations that have been made," Rounds stated. "For the most part, [these allegations] have been anonymous in nature, which means he's never had an opportunity to defend himself. I think he deserves the opportunity to defend himself in front of America."

Rounds also discussed current FBI Director Christopher Wray, whom he characterized as forthcoming and candid in intelligence committee meetings. He acknowledged shortcomings within the agency under Wray's leadership but said the director was willing to recognize and address these issues.

"He's not perfect, and most certainly that department needs to have an overhaul," Rounds said. "But if the president wants him to continue, I'll support him."

Rounds praised Kash Patel, the current nominee for FBI director, for his intelligence and dedication as an adviser during his tenure in Congress.

"I've actually had discussions with folks that know Kash who saw the work that he did when he was in the House of Representatives working on Intel matters and areas behind closed doors," he said. "They indicate that he is a quick study, that he was one of the guys who did his homework and a very intelligent man, and that he was moving in the right direction."

