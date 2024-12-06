Vulnerable Senate Dems Open to Confirming Trump Nominees

A group of Senate Democrats have vowed to keep an open mind on President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees, Punchbowl News reported.

"That's what happens when the other side wins," Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said to Punchbowl, summing up the current Democratic mood. "They get their choices in those things."

Vulnerable Democrats, including Michigan and Georgia senators facing tough reelection fights in 2026, could vote for some of Trump's nominees to show they believe in bipartisanship, Punchbowl said.

"I will give any president's nominees good-faith consideration and will be eager to learn how they believe their tenure, should they be confirmed, will benefit Georgia," Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., who is up for reelection in 2026 told Punchbowl. "I am, as always, open-minded."

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., also up for reelection in 2026, said he would consider every candidate on their own merits.

Democrats told Punchbowl if they reflexively oppose all of Trump's nominees before a confirmation hearing, it will give them less credibility for his more vulnerable picks like Pete Hegseth and Kash Patel.

"If they are reasonable, we will be reasonable. I think you will see less blanket opposition than the first time around, but we will not give up our roles," Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, told Punchbowl. "Compromise where possible, and fight when necessary."

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Trump's pick for secretary of state, and Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore., Trump's pick for secretary of labor, are expected to receive bipartisan support. Though, not every Democrat senator is on board with Trump's nominees.

"The nominees are so drastically crazy that, of course, our approach is going to be different," Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., told Punchbowl. "It's almost hard to talk seriously about Patel as head of the FBI, about Hegseth as secretary of defense."