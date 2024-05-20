Rep. Jackson to Newsmax: Biden Admin 'Stupidity' Easy to Scam

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, lamented to Newsmax the treachery of migrants who, already in the U.S. illegally thanks to the Biden administration, then take advantage of federal law to get more protections for themselves while American citizens "take a back seat."

Jackson joined "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" to discuss the case of six men who were just arrested for allegedly staging robberies in Illinois in order to obtain a "nonimmigrant U-Visa," a provision that allows for nonimmigrant status for victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and are helpful to law enforcement in the aftermath.

These six just happened to get caught.

"This whole darn thing is by design, obviously. They brought all these people here, they knew what they were doing, right?" Jackson told Higbie.

"But, you know, the people taking advantage of the Biden administration's stupidity with regards to immigration has been going on at all levels. This is just the latest example, right?" Jackson said. "People all over the country, whether Republicans or Democrats, are sick of what's happening in this country. … [Illegals] are getting everything for free. They're getting all kinds of privileges that even American citizens, you know, our poor and our hungry in this country, our homeless veterans — they're all taking a back seat to the illegal immigrants that are coming in here."

All part of the means to an end for Democrats, Jackson said.

"But this is by design, Carl, you know as well as I do. They're bringing them in because they're trying to put a lot of them in these blue states and these blue cities so they can get more electoral votes next time this comes around. They can get more representation in Congress," Jackson said. "And they hope in the meantime they're going to register them all to vote, which they're actively trying to do in many places around here, like Pennsylvania, where, if you go right now and you ask for a driver's license or state issued ID, you automatically get, you know, registered to vote and get a ballot sent to that address whether you ask for it or not.

"And then somebody harvests all those ballots, fills them out and sticks them in a box. And that's the new way that they win these elections," he added.

