Ipsos Poll: 56% of Voters Support Deporting Illegals

By    |   Monday, 20 May 2024 04:53 PM EDT

More than half of U.S. voters support deporting all illegal immigrants in the country according to a new poll from Reuters and Ipsos released on Monday.

The survey found a little over 1 in 3 voters said they support establishing detention camps for illegal immigrants awaiting deportation.

Among the breakdown of voter replies:

  • 56% support deporting all illegal immigrants.
  • 36% support detention camps for illegal immigrants.
  • 54% oppose detention camps for illegal immigrants.

Republicans were far more likely to support deporting all or most illegal immigrants than Democrats or independent voters:

  • 85% of Republicans support deporting all or most illegal immigrants.
  • 61% of Democrats support deporting all or most illegal immigrants.
  • 35% of independents support deporting all or most illegal immigrants.

Republicans were also far more likely to agree with a statement asking if illegal immigrants should be arrested and placed in detention camps while they await a deportation hearing:

  • 62% of Republicans said yes.
  • 12% of Democrats said yes.
  • 35% of independents said yes.

Ipsos surveyed 3,208 registered voters nationwide with a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points.

