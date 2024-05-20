Ipsos Poll: 56% of Voters Support Deporting Illegals

More than half of U.S. voters support deporting all illegal immigrants in the country according to a new poll from Reuters and Ipsos released on Monday.

The survey found a little over 1 in 3 voters said they support establishing detention camps for illegal immigrants awaiting deportation.

Among the breakdown of voter replies:

56% support deporting all illegal immigrants.

36% support detention camps for illegal immigrants.

54% oppose detention camps for illegal immigrants.

Republicans were far more likely to support deporting all or most illegal immigrants than Democrats or independent voters:

85% of Republicans support deporting all or most illegal immigrants.

61% of Democrats support deporting all or most illegal immigrants.

35% of independents support deporting all or most illegal immigrants.

Republicans were also far more likely to agree with a statement asking if illegal immigrants should be arrested and placed in detention camps while they await a deportation hearing:

62% of Republicans said yes.

12% of Democrats said yes.

35% of independents said yes.

Ipsos surveyed 3,208 registered voters nationwide with a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points.