Ronna McDaniel to Newsmax TV: RNC, Trump Relationship 'Really Strong'

The Republican National Committee and former President Donald Trump have a "really strong" relationship despite recent statements between the two over using Trump's likeness in fundraising, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tells Newsmax TV.

"The president actually just put out a new statement within the past hour that said, 'I support the Republican Party and GOP committees,'" McDaniel told "Spicer & Co." host Sean Spicer Tuesday. " And he's doing an event for us in Palm Beach. He's speaking. We're looking forward to a great relationship."

Trump's lawyers on Friday sent letters to the Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Campaign and National Republican Senate Campaign demanding they not use his name or likeness in fundraising appeals.

An RNC fundraising email went out Sunday with Trump's name attached, and RNC lawyer J. Justin Riemer responded: "The RNC has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core First Amendment-protected political speech."

Trump's Monday statement says he supports the party and the GOP committees, but adds, "I do not support RINOS [Republicans in Name Only] and fools," and says it is not their right to use his image. He urges people to donate to his own Save America PAC.

McDaniel said any moves by Trump to support candidates are "typical."

"He's, of course, going to support candidates in primaries. He's made that very clear," she said. "The RNC is going to be getting ready for the general. We're going to be doing voter registration. We're gonna be doing all the things that we need to do to get those candidates across the finish line. So we're going to be working hand-in-hand to make sure we win back the House and win back the Senate."

McDaniel emphasized party unity as vital to winning back majorities in both houses of Congress in 2022.

"If we lose sight of what's really important, which is winning back these majorities in 2022, were not only just letting down our country, we're changing the future of America," she said.

President Joe Biden has vowed to pursue a progressive agenda, she noted, and all Republicans working together to retake Congress is the only way to stop him before the 2024 presidential elections, she said.

Trump is scheduled to speak at the RNC’s spring donor retreat in April in Palm Beach, Florida, and has told McDaniel that he wants to continue raising money for the RNC even as he amasses cash for his own pursuits. That includes exacting revenge by backing challengers to Republican incumbents who crossed him by voting to impeach him for inciting the Capitol riot.

Despite the letters, the RNC and others have continued to fundraise off of Trump's name.

“CONGRATULATIONS! You have been selected as one of the FIRST to be invited to claim your Trump Legacy Membership,” the RNC wrote in one appeal on Sunday.

“We NEED 10,000 patriots who still stand with President Trump before midnight tonight," “URGENT: TRUMP SUPPORTERS NEEDED,” added the National Republican Senatorial Committee Monday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed.