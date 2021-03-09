Trump Call to Funnel GOP Donations into PAC Threatens to Split Party's Resources

Former President Donald Trump’s call for supporters to donate all their contributions to his new political action group could divide the Republican Party’s funds in the 2022 midterm elections, according to the Washington Examiner.

In a statement on Monday, Trump said, “no more money for RINOs,” or Republicans in Name Only, in a call for supporters to funnel all their planned donations to GOP candidates into his PAC.

“They do nothing but hurt the Republican Party and our great voting base — they will never lead us to Greatness,” Trump added. “Send your donation to Save America PAC at [DonaldJTrumpDOTcom]. We will bring it all back stronger than ever before!”

“Everything we did the last four years was Trump, Trump, Trump,” said a longtime Republican strategist who has participated in many of the GOP’s campaign committees. “If that’s taken away from us, it has the potential to be devastating.”

A former senior aide to the Republican congressional committee added that the PAC is “basically starting a Trump version of the Lincoln Project,” and “Just like those Never Trumpers, they view themselves as ideologically pure — loyal to what the party should be.”

The former president previously issued cease-and-desist letters to multiple GOP groups including the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee, and the National Republican Senatorial Committee, after they used his name and likeness on various fundraising emails and merchandise.

“President Trump remains committed to the Republican Party and electing America First conservatives, but that doesn’t give anyone — friend or foe — permission to use his likeness without explicit approval,” one Trump adviser told Politico.