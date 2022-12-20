Ronna McDaniel to Newsmax: GOP Has to Stop 'Cannibalizing,' Fight Dems

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, in a heated race for reelection to the powerful position, tells Newsmax one of her top issues is persuading candidates to stop hating each other and fight the Democrats instead.

"Republicans are cannibalizing each other," McDaniel said Tuesday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "The vitriol on the hate within our party when we are factionalized and (say) 'You are this and you are that' ... Republicans are saying, 'I don't like this Republican so much that I'd rather let the Democrat win,' and that is a losing recipe."

McDaniel said she will talk about unity and not attack other Republicans.

She pointed to Arizona where the state Republican Party was at war with outgoing GOP Gov. Doug Ducey for four years.

"You had the two candidates for governor: One wouldn't endorse the other. You had one candidate saying, 'If you're a McCain voter, get the hell out of my rallies.' And then the McCain voter said, 'Yeah, I'm not going to vote for you,'" she said in reference to GOP nominee Kari Lake.

Lake ended up losing the election to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Lake has sued, claiming voter fraud.

"We can't hate each other so much that we forget that we're against the Democrats," McDaniel said. "We can't continue to fight each other so much with labels — RINO, MAGA, establishment — that we forget that (President Joe) Biden is destroying this country."

