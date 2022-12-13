It's Official: Mike Lindell Will Challenge McDaniel for RNC Chair

Mike Lindell, the owner of My Pillow, has been sleeping on it since November, but made his campaign official on Tuesday, announcing he will run to be the next chair of the Republican National Committee.

Lindell made the announcement in an email. He seeks to oust current RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, who is seeking a fourth term at the helm.

She was hand-picked by former President Donald Trump to head the RNC in 2016 and has been a staunch Trump supporter despite being the niece of Trump nemesis Mitt Romney, the Republican senator from Utah who twice voted to impeach him. Still, many on the right have criticized her, saying she has only led the party to losses.

"Our party has lost credibility with the base of the Republican Party and with donors," Lindell said in his email, according to Just the News. "The RNC's leadership's strategy of 'business as usual' has been a disaster not only for the Party but even more importantly it has been disaster for the Country as Democrats pursue their woke socialist agenda."

Appearing on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast, Lindell said, "With all my due diligence and in prayer, I am 100% running for RNC chairman against Ronna McDaniel," the New York Post reported.

"I didn't hear one negative from donors," Lindell said. "I'm all in and not only am I going to win, but it's going to change real fast. We're going to get our country righted really quick."

Pointing to his business background, Lindell told the National File last week, "​W​e need someone who knows how to run a business to lead one of the most important organizations in our motherland."

Conservative lawyer Harmeet Dhillon also is challenging McDaniel, and has the key endorsement of RNC member Morton Blackwell, the Post reported.

Others who considered running but decided against it include Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y.

A spokesperson for McDaniel's reelection campaign told the Post that 100 out of 168 RNC voting members already have pledged to support her, giving her more than the majority she needs to win.