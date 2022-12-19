RNC's McDaniel to Newsmax: 'Scorched-Earth' In Play on Me

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, who is facing several challenges for her seat, argued Monday on Newsmax that she should remain at the committee's helm, pointing to the "significant investments" by the RNC that put Republicans back in majority control of the House and decrying the "scorched-earth campaign" being waged against her.

In addition to pushing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi out of control, McDaniel told Newsmax's "National Report," the RNC achieved many goals through its voter registration efforts, including community centers that were opened in Black, Hispanic, and Asian communities.

"Things that we've never done before were difference-makers in this election and made it better than it would have been," she added. "We kept every incumbent governor and Senate seat. We always need to be looking for ways to improve, but the RNC, with what we were tasked to do, did the right things."

"We've got to employ Ronald Reagan's 11th commandment, and I will tell you that a lot of elections we lost in 2022 were because of Republicans not voting for other Republicans," McDaniel added. "That's a recipe for disaster."

Harmeet Dhillon, who already sits as an RNC committeewoman in California, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell have already announced they are challenging McDaniel.

Meanwhile, she said that while Republicans did not meet the expectations for a "red wave" to take over in Congress, including in the Senate, where Democrats hold a stronger majority, elections are a "team sport," and it is not up to the committee to pick candidates.

"The RNC doesn't do the ad campaigns for the candidates, but the RNC does do the turnout," she said. "We don't do TV. We don't do radio. We do the turnout, voter registration, and we do outreach."

And with the overall popular vote, the RNC "turned out 3 million more voters than the Democrats," said McDaniel. "We would have won the presidency based on this map. We also won statewide in every battleground state."

She added that there should be a "very interesting presidential primary," considering the number of GOP governors who kept their seats nationwide, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"I think those are who the American people are looking at because they kept their economies open," she said. "They kept their schools open, and they show what the Republican Party means. But we've got a while till 2024, but 2022 was the year of the Republican governor."

