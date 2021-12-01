Ronna McDaniel to Newsmax: Abrams Part of 'Progressive Liberal Machine'

Stacey Abrams running for governor again is another sign Republicans need to up their get-out-the-vote campaigns and overcome the political bias in media, according to Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Newsmax.

"Well, as far as Stacey Abrams is concerned she's never lost, right?" McDaniel told Wednesday's "Eric Bolling: The Balance." "She never conceded; yet, she's allowed to be on TV and social media."

McDaniel was referencing the cancellation of former President Donald Trump after the 2020 presidential election as he sought to contest an election.

Abrams was defeated by Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, but turned her attention to harvesting votes and ballots for Democrats in the Jan. 5, 2021 Senate special elections in Georgia in the 2020 election cycle.

"She's a disaster," McDaniel continued to host Eric Bolling. "She's part of the progressive liberal machine that is destroying our country. She will double down on policies that make it harder to work harder, to get jobs, cost you more, and I think the people of Georgia will soundly reject her."

Abrams was narrowly defeated and has only gained political cachet with her moves to deliver Georgia, controversially, to President Joe Biden along with the two Senate seats to Democrats.

"It's going to be a tough election, and I want to say this: Democrats will do anything to retain power," McDaniel warned. "Republicans have to get out and work, and we've got to talk to people. You've got to sign up.

"We have to get united about what we're against, which is Joe Biden and the Democrats, and that's our focus right now for 2022."

McDaniel noted Trump will still be key to Republican midterm hopes, having transformed the party to be for working-class Americans.

"Something just changed and his name was Donald Trump," McDaniel concluded. "And he started resonating with voters that had not identified as Republican and really changed our party. And now we are a party that does speak for average Americans and working-class Americans, and that only happened because of Donald Trump."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here