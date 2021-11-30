Trump to 'Old Crow' McConnell: 'Use Debt Ceiling' to Kill 'BBB'

As Democrats struggle to deal with rising inflation and supply chain disruptions, they are still pushing to pass the $1.9 trillion ''Build Back Better'' plan on the back of raising the debt ceiling, drawing a rebuke from former President Donald Trump.

Trump is calling on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has been among his Republican critics, to refuse to raise the debt ceiling to kill the plan to pass more ''wasting'' of taxpayer dollars.

''Old Crow Mitch McConnell, who is getting beaten on every front by the Radical Left Democrats since giving them a two-month delay which allowed them to 'get their act together,' must be fully prepared to use the debt ceiling in order to totally kill the Democrats' new social spending (wasting!) bill, which will change our country forever,'' Trump wrote in a statement from his Save America PAC on Tuesday.

Trump rebuked McConnell, R-Ky., for having given Democrats a pass on the debt ceiling with the help of Senate Republican votes.

''Mitch and the Republican Senators had them beaten, but didn't know it, and we ended up with the Unfrastructure Bill, which is only 11% infrastructure,'' Trump's statement continued. ''Worse, he allowed a splitting of the bills (with 19 votes, including himself), which makes the Dems' path for the even worse bill a much easier one.

''Use the debt ceiling, Mitch, show strength and courage. Our country is being destroyed.''

The deadline to pass a new resolution on the debt ceiling is Dec. 15, which is expected to precede Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's move to push the $1.9 trillion social spending package through the Senate with the budget reconciliation tactic.

That would require just 48 Democrats and two independents that caucus with them to vote yes on the bill, giving Vice President Kamala Harris the tiebreaking vote to send the spending measure to President Joe Biden's desk before Christmas.