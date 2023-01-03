Ronna McDaniel to Newsmax: Disinfo Campaign Skewing My Polls

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel tells Newsmax the polls showing that a majority of GOP voters want to see a change in leadership at the RNC are skewed by her opposition's "disinformation campaign."

Appearing Tuesday on "Spicer & Co.," McDaniel didn't specifically identify by name fellow RNC employee Harmeet Dhillon, her main challenger for the position in the vote set for later this month. But her responses were to Dhillon's previous Newsmax appearance in which she told "Spicer & Co." that the RNC needs to cut costs and "decentralize the operations of the RNC and move some of those functions outside of D.C."

"We do have a decentralized RNC," McDaniel responded. "It's called our state parties. And as a former state party chair who won Michigan for the first time in 30 years for Donald Trump, having strong state parties is key having a strong party, having strong county parties, as part of that, so we have that system set up. I don't know what that means."

Further, McDaniel said, "I don't live in D.C., I live across the country," adding that the grassroots are the "lifeblood for our party," knocking on doors.

"Again, with consultants, you know, she was one of our top paid consultants," McDaniel said, saying that Dhillon made $1.4 million from the RNC over the past two years for legal work that McDaniel praised.

"So I don't totally understand what that means."

McDaniel was responding to "Spicer" host Lyndsay Keith's reference to a Trafalgar Group-Convention of States poll that showed 73% of surveyed GOP voters wanted somebody new as the head of the RNC. A straw poll conducted of participants at Turning Point Action's AmericaFest in December showed similar results.

However, McDaniel took at aim critics who blame her for a less-than-expected GOP outcome in November.

The RNC is a "turnout mechanism," she said. "We're here to turn out the vote."

And in 2022, 3 million more Republicans turned out than Democrats, she pointed out.

"We would have won the popular vote or the electoral vote based on that."

Yet Republicans won in some states and not others. That's because Republicans are attacking each other, she said.

"That is not the campaign I am running. I am running about uniting Republicans and remembering that were against the Democrats. ... A house divided cannot stand, and we have a lot of work to do in 2024. We're going to take back the White House. Take back the Senate and keep the House, she said. "And Republicans attacking each other is not a winning recipe."

