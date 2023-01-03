Trafalgar-COSA Poll: Most GOP Voters Want New RNC Chair

A new poll from Convention of States Action found that the majority of Republican voters want someone other than Ronna McDaniel as the Republican National Committee chairperson.

Conducted by the Trafalgar Group in late December and obtained by The Hill, the poll found that approximately 73% of GOP voters said the party should elect someone new to lead the RNC; 6% of those polled said McDaniel should be reelected; 21% were unsure.

"Voters believe the only way to hold the GOP accountable for its failures is to make way for new leadership," said Mark Meckler, president of the Convention of States. "Grassroots activists have known for a long time that GOP leadership in Congress and at the RNC aren't focused on fighting for conservative principles, or even winning a majority, but rather keeping themselves in power and funding the permanent political consultant class."

The results align with the mounting dissatisfaction with McDaniel's leadership of the RNC, which she has chaired since 2017. Despite the calls to step down from a growing number of conservatives, McDaniel is supported by a majority of the RNC, which is all she needs to win a fourth term.

McDaniel's critics cite the party's disappointing 2022 midterm elections performance, where the GOP won a slim majority in the House and lost a Senate seat, as evidence of the need for change. Under McDaniel's leadership, Republicans lost the House in 2018 and the White House and Senate in 2020.

The poll also found that 63% of voters viewed the Republican Party and its congressional leadership as incapable of delivering Republican victories in 2022, versus the 36% who viewed it as effective.

Additionally, the survey found that 44% of respondents are less likely to donate to Republican candidates or the GOP following the 2022 midterm results, while 43% reported they weren't sure if they were more or less likely to contribute.

McDaniel allies say candidate quality was the main issue responsible for recent Republican losses and pointed out that the RNC – mainly responsible for fundraising and debate and election integrity reforms – does not choose candidates.

The poll was conducted Dec. 17-21 and surveyed 1,078 registered Republicans and Republican primary voters. In its pollster ratings, FiveThirtyEight gave the Trafalgar Group, which conducted the survey, an A- rating.