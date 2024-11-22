Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Trump Needs Tough People for 'Battle' Ahead

President-elect Donald Trump has a "real battle" ahead of him in ending the deep state in Washington, D.C., and to fight that, he will need tough people in his cabinet positions, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Friday.

"He needs some fighters, some warriors," Johnson told "National Report." "Obviously in his first term, he had people in these agencies that not only undermined his administration but sabotaged it."

Trump, he added, has been thinking about the administration for the past four years after his loss in 2020, and is "going to make sure that doesn't happen again."

This means he will need people to lead his agencies who are going to "root out the corruption, root out the deep state partisan actors, and implement his agenda" that the American people voted for him to carry out.

Such people must "not be afraid of the fight and understand that there's a big battle ahead," Johnson said.

"I'm old enough to remember Bill Clinton declaring that the era of big government was over," he said. "It is not even close. Big government is not going gently into the night. So this is going to be a struggle. It's going to be a real battle."

Meanwhile, Trump has selected former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to replace Matt Gaetz as his nominee for attorney general after Gaetz dropped out of contention Thursday.

Johnson said he will be "generally supportive" of whomever Trump wants in his administration.

"I don't expect to see any problems with Pam Bondi," he said. "Right now, my bias is to support President Trump."

Trump, he added, has "done a tremendous job of assembling a new coalition," including the likes of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Elon Musk, and Tulsi Gabbard.

"You know what is common, I think, among all of us in the Trump coalition is we fervently love this country," he said. "We understand what made it great. It's the rule of law. It's freedom. It's the government's role to protect and safeguard our freedoms and the rule of law. We didn't see that in the Biden administration."

The Biden administration, Johnson said, was "lawless," as was Barack Obama's administration.

"We need people in the attorney general's office and the Department of Justice who recognize that we need a single system of justice, not a dual, not a multisystem of justice that is equally applied," Johnson said. "But again, we've got to root out those deep-state partisan actors."

