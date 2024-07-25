WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ron johnson | newsmax | secret service | ronald rowe

Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: 'Encouraged' by USSS Acting Director

By    |   Thursday, 25 July 2024 01:32 PM EDT

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Thursday that he is "pretty encouraged" by the new acting director of the Secret Service, Ronald Rowe.

After the resignation of former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who presided over the missteps that led to an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump and the ensuing fallout, Johnson said Thursday's briefing by Rowe was "confidence building."

"We were briefed by Acting Director Ron Rowe as well as an FBI briefer and it was, quite honestly, a confidence-building briefing. They were pretty forthright," Johnson said on "Newsline." "You can tell that Acting Director Rowe is viscerally concerned about what happened to his agency [in Butler, Pennsylvania], and he wants to correct it. He said he can't defend what happened in Pennsylvania. He went there yesterday."

Rowe was named acting director by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday after Cheatle resigned. Cheatle fought for nine days to keep her job but her performance before a House panel on Monday resulted in calls for her to resign from Democrats and Republicans.

"I was actually pretty encouraged by what we heard in our briefing," Johnson said, "and we're going to have a hearing on Tuesday at Homeland Security, Government Affairs. So hopefully it will be very transparent with the American public as genuine and forthright as he was in the briefing this morning."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Thursday that he is "pretty encouraged" by the new acting director of the Secret Service, Ronald Rowe.
ron johnson, newsmax, secret service, ronald rowe
277
2024-32-25
Thursday, 25 July 2024 01:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved