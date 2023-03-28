Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Liberal Infiltration Why Trump, Bidens Treated Differently

There is a simple answer to why former President Donald Trump is treated harshly by the justice system and the mainstream media while President Joe Biden and his son Hunter get a bye, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., tells Newsmax: embedded liberalism in every institution.

There has been a huge discrepancy in how the Department of Justice and the National Archives have treated Trump versus how they have treated Biden concerning the two removing documents — some deemed "Top Secret" — from their official offices, Johnson said Tuesday on "Eric Bolling: The Balance."

The Justice Department pursues Trump but not Hunter or Joe Biden, Johnson said, "Because we really do have the radical left having infiltrated every major institution not only in America but globally, including the media, including the deep state, so there's not an equal system of justice in this country."

The "masterstroke" of the left, Johnson said, is when liberals took over American university systems in the 1960s during the Vietnam War protests.

"College administrations pretty well capitulated and so now you have our universities controlling the colleges of education, so they're teaching our teachers how to indoctrinate our children," he said. "They have control over the colleges of journalism, so we don't have journalists by and large, we have advocates for the left. They don't invite me on their program in the mainstream media to interview me; they invite me on to argue with me."

And, Johnson added, they also control colleges of law and medicine.

"They control it all."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!